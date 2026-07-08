TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 9

Firemen’s Convention with

Parade, Fireworks and More

FIREFIGHTERS—Noon. Otsego County Firemen’s Convention. Includes parade with floats, entertainment, vendors and fireworks. Hosted by the Otego Fire Department at the Otego American Legion field, Willow Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/events/761722580163617/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Summer Reading Program. Continues Thursdays through 8/27. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken cacciatore, rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables and watermelon. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. K-9 Program. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free group open to all aged 18+. Drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525.

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author series presents “Bo Belinsky: The Rise, Fall and Rebound of a Playboy Pitcher” by David Krell. Discussion of the life of one of baseball’s most colorful and controversial characters. Presentation held in the Discovery Zone, followed by Q&A and book signing. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-bo-belinsky-rise-fall-and-rebound-playboy-pitcher

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Gimp Keychains.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all aged 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

WORKSHOP—3 p.m. Estate Planning Seminar with Lauren Glynn Law. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1407715828046513&set=a.546921787459259

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “Voice!” Annual juried art exhibition featuring art from across New York State. Presented by The Arc Otsego at the Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/thearcotsego

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters. Meet to build confidence, find your voice and overcome fears of public speaking. Held via Zoom and in person each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Green Earth Health Market Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. vpm-9253@toastmastersclubs.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1419185380251477&set=a.560682079435149

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Sangria at Sunset: K-Dogg Acoustic.” Sangria and live music while watching the sun set over the scenic Fly Creek Valley. Pail Shop Vineyards. 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 282-4035 or https://www.pailshopvineyards.com/music-2026

CONCERTS IN THE PARK—6:30 p.m. 38th Summer Concert Series: Fisher Cats. 60s soul, 80s pop, 90s alt to modern-day deep cuts. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and water available for purchase. Held rain or shine. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10164281399933276&set=gm.1033807495974345&idorvanity=375683008453467

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. 2026 Oneonta Summer Concert Series: The Chris Wolf-Gould Ensemble. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec/posts/pfbid094iNmbA673hUV3dJ5PJkhSwdunY3SXdXX5Bg2XwuLDoYoA79f8xNGVxMv8XqBS1sl

LIVE MUSIC—8 p.m. Arise & Go. Celtic trio performing dance music of Ireland. Tickets required. Presented by Night Eagle Café at the Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

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