TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, August 5

Concert in Spring Park

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Concerts in the Park: Gary Johnson.” By crowd request. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

VETERANS BREAKFAST—8-10 a.m. Free breakfast for veterans, active military, firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Held first Wednesday of each month. Cost for guests is $5. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring the rodeo by Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Held through 8/9. 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

OTSEGO COUNTY—9:50 a.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Daniel Wilber. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

CANCELLED – OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to noon. Kayak ‘Round Otsego Lake! Bring your own kayak or rent one. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. bailey.webster@parks.ny.gov or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1459867819520829&set=a.351163397057949

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SUMMER MOVIES—Noon. “How To Train Your Dragon: Live Action.” Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309487021319969&set=a.418484840420196

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. AO Fox Memorial Hospital Levine Center, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

TECH HELP—1:30-4:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28 from Cooperstown, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” with a 1969 twist. Tickets required. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/13. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre at Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1453 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre

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