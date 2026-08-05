TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, August 6

Summer Concert Series Featuring

Rhythm and Blues Rock

LIVE MUSIC—6:30 p.m. “38th Summer Concert Series: Off The Record.” Rhythm and blues rock from the 60s to now. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and water available for purchase. Held rain or shine. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association. Community House Lawn, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10164281399933276&set=gm.1033807495974345&idorvanity=375683008453467

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring the rodeo by Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Held through 8/9. Otsego County Fair Grounds 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Summer Reading Program. Continues Thursdays through 8/27. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Where Winter Sleeps…Sand and Snow.” Presented by the Lake and Valley Garden Club. On view 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through 8/29. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1351687400340142/1351687427006806/?event_time_id=1351687453673470

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Where Winter Sleeps…Sand and Snow.” Photography exhibit presented by members of the Lake and Valley Garden Club. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1351687400340142/1351687427006806/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. “Learn American Sign Language.” Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

CRAFT CLASS—1 p.m. “Kinusaiga Art.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

BASEBALL—1 p.m. Author series presents “Unhittable: How Technology, Mavericks and Innovators Engineered Baseball’s New Era of Pitching Dominance” by Rob Friedman. Presentation held in the Discovery Zone, followed by Q&A and book signing. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-unhittable-how-technology-mavericks-and-innovators-engineered-baseballs-new

ART—2-3:30 p.m. Creative Aging Tour and Art-Making Session for Seniors. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1392314392785973/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more, donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Seashell Palettes.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all aged 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

SUMMER FUN—5:30 p.m. “Thursdays in Husky Park.” Bring a chair/blanket and enjoy a fun, relaxed summer evening. All welcome. Different activities each week. This week, create a bird saver with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, make a hand-stuffed teddy bear, play lawn games and more. Also held 8/13 and 8/20. Husky Park, Hartwick. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1551585067010094&set=a.296499395852007

WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. “Healing Waters: Deep Reflection Watercolor Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Catskill Water Discovery Center, 699 County Road 38, Arkville. (845) 586-1400 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/healing-watercolor

WALKING TOUR—6 p.m. Historic tour of Downtown Oneonta with GOHS Trustee Bob Brzozowski and retired New York City tour guide Don Cook. Departs from the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Sangria at Sunset: K-Dogg Acoustic.” Sangria and live music while watching the sun set over the scenic Fly Creek Valley. Pail Shop Vineyards, 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 282-4035 or https://www.pailshopvineyards.com/music-2026

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” with a 1969 twist. Tickets required. Held Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/13. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre at Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1453 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre

CONCERT—7 p.m. 2026 Oneonta Summer Concert Series: The Driftwoods. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec/posts/pfbid094iNmbA673hUV3dJ5PJkhSwdunY3SXdXX5Bg2XwuLDoYoA79f8xNGVxMv8XqBS1sl

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