TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, July 10

Summer Concert with

the Chris Wolf-Gould Ensemble

CONCERT—7 p.m. 2025 Summer Concert Series: Chris Wolf-Gould Ensemble. Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or https://www.facebook.com/events/970068838601899/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988368675193/?active_tab=about

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise to Music.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=732838242910614&set=a.244415948419515

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

STEAM—11 a.m. to noon. “Power Up with STEAM: Marble Maze.” Race marbles through a crazy obstacle course. For ages 8-12; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100796998738399&set=a.546921787459259

CHILDREN—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Creative Spark: Sensory Boxes.” Under-2s engage in sensory play to ignite a lifelong love of creative exploration. Held each fourth Thursday of the month. Free; registration not required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/creative-spark-sensory-boxes

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey cold plate, carrot-raisin salad, macaroni salad and strawberries. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Tweens & Teens: Scrabble Photo Frames.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “Art Shamsky: Mets Stories I Only Tell My Friends” by Matt Silverman. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-art-shamsky-mets-stories-i-only-tell-my-friends

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “STEM Sparks! Science in Action.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

WORKSHOP—5-6:30 p.m. “Artist Promotion 101.” Artists learn to develop a media list, write press releases, how to use media to share their practice and more. Free. Presented online by the Roxbury Arts Center. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/artistpromo

OPENING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “21st VOICE Art Show.” Live music, food, art and fun. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1295181555942904&set=a.161166709344400

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meetings each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

LIVE MUSIC—6-8:30 p.m. Unadilla Summer Concert Series. Featuring Dirt Road Express. Free. Stewart’s ice cream sundaes and cold water will be served. A 50/50 raffle will help fund Unadilla Historical Association projects and programs. Concerts held on the front lawn of the village office/library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla (in the new pavilion on the Bishop Lot, in the event of rain). https://www.facebook.com/events/572644839228416/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

PUBLIC FORM—6:30 p.m. “The Future of Community Services.” Presenters from Opportunities for Otsego, Edmeston Food Pantry, Oneonta City Health Department and Otsego County Office for the Aging. Free and open to the public. Morris Firehouse, 177 East Main Street, Morris.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—6:30 p.m. Otsego County Historical Association presents author/railroad historian Jim Loudon speaking on the history of Electric Lake. All welcome. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 295-7950.

TASTING—7 p.m. “A Taste of France: Chocolate, Wine, and Fine Art.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/764813152558409/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

NORWICH—7 p.m. NBT Bank Summer Concert Series: The Record Company. East Park, Norwich. (607) 334-5653 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1462269601792223&set=a.872217230797466

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free. Continues 7:30 p.m. on 7/11, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/12 and at 5 p.m. on 7/13. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

