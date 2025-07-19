TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, July 20

Cops vs. Firefighters

Softball Game

GAME—10:30 a.m. “4th Annual Guns vs. Hoses Softball Game.” Free admission. Includes “touch the truck,” featuring dump trucks, police cars, fire trucks and more. Presented by the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1245323193608059/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505728106928/?active_tab=about

SUNDAE RUN/WALK—8:30 a.m.; registration 7-8 a.m. “23rd Annual RSCC Sundae Run and Walk.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Community Center. Includes make-your-own sundaes by Stewart’s Shops. Starts from the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 749-3286 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1144778917336864/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUMMER ARTISANS MARKET—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670868215974546&set=gm.3194918667325595&idorvanity=635887766562044

FINALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2025 Art of NY: Annual Juried Art Show.” Last chance to view these works by New York State artists. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 110 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/regional-art-gallery.html

GARDEN TOUR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Village of Unadilla Garden Tour.” Presented by the Rotary Club of Unadilla. Fees apply. Benefit for Rotary youth programs. Pick up a map from a Rotarian or local Unadilla businesses. info@unadillarotary.org or https://www.unadillarotary.org/2025-garden-tour

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How To Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. Follows the heroine as she saves her lover from a corrupt chief of police, but at what price? Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/tosca2025/

PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Otsego County Medal of Honor Recipients.” Presented by Frank Antonucci. Part of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum Summer Sunday Series. Free and open to the public; accessible facilities. Bring own folding lawn chair. Front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta.

FIBER GUILD—1-3 p.m. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1930323377722726/?active_tab=about

LIVE MUSIC—3 p.m. Tyler Henderson Trio. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Oneonta native jazz pianist performs popular swing classics with fresh twists. Suggested donation applies. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

THEATER—3 p.m. “Junie B. Jones Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/533762903062248/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DRUM CIRCLE—5 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle and Potluck.” Presented by The Telegraph School. All ages/skill levels welcome. Bring your own or use the provided drums. Free-will donations appreciated. Cherry Valley Gazebo, Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

FINALE—5 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free; donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

