TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 30

Make a Vision Board at

SUNY Oneonta’s ExCL Center

FINANCE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Create Your Financial Vision Board.” Presented by SFCU. Budgeting basics, setting financial goals and creating a vision board. Free; supplies provided. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122139514940749882&set=gm.23914164948267149

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Day concludes with parade and fireworks. Held through 8/3. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Reading ‘In My New Yellow Shirt” by Eileen Spinelli and “Turtle Walk” by Matt Phelan. Then make yellow and green paper chain snakes. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children aged 2-5 plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

CHILDREN—10:15 a.m. “Story Time: Whale.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Featuring Daniel Tiger from PBS/WSKG. Geared for children ages 2-5. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138227674998266&set=a.458767152944325

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and fruit crisp. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CRAFT—Noon to 2 p.m. “Crafternoon: Music.” Refreshments provided. Free; all welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/events/571896905779578/

CIRCUS—Noon. “Circus Minimus: One-Man Circus-in-a-Suitcase.” Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1999134474159130/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—Noon. Summer Movies: “Hachi.” Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Refreshments available for purchase. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester, (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1034965885438752&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Summer Fun. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Count On It Math Adventure.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

ARKELL—4:30 p.m. “Stuffed Animal Sleepover.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560372&PK=

RECONNECT—5:30 p.m. SUNY Reconnect Information Session. Qualifications, eligible degree programs, support services for adults and the application process. Held online by Herkimer College. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259 or https://www.herkimer.edu/freecc

WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Eco Upcycle Workshop.” Presented by Marissa Perkins of Creative Roots Studio. Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1418426249459651/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

THEATRE—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Queen’s Cartoonists.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

CONCERT—7-8:30 p.m. Concerts in Spring Park: The Nelson Brothers. Free; open to the public. Held rain or shine in the historic Bandstand, Spring Park, Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

SKATING—7-9 p.m. “Interskate 88 Adult Skate Night.” 18+ only. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1296604012469959&set=gm.1092682099368973

