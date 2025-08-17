TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, August 18

Seniors Make Bouquets to Take Home

CONNECTIONS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Bounty from the Flower Garden.” Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center. Meet in the front lobby at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10234332123155714&set=g.1197122360496714

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988332008530/?active_tab=about

FARM STAND—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Laura’s Farm Stand Event.” Baked goods, 80 local vendors, flower field visits and more. Fees apply. Annuttos’ Farm Stand, 5396 State Highway 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1224726071907435/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. to noon. Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group. Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, rice pilaf, country-blend vegetables and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org.

SUMMER FUN—1 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HEALTHY SNACKS—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Color Me Healthy Class.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Kids learn to make fun, healthy snacks. Held each Monday through 8/25. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157762619711438&set=a.458767152944325

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YOGA—4:30 p.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Monday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/676353058592962/676353095259625/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by the Crushing Midnight Duo. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

COOKBOOK CLUB—6 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8280 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1158054619689465&set=a.544469607714639

DANCE—6:30 p.m. Belly Dancing with Ericka Miller. Registration required. Held each Monday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. tranquilessencebellydance@gmail.com or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CONCERT—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: Dennis Turechek, Classical Guitar. Great American song book. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR