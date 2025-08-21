TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, August 22

Exhibitions Open at the

Cooperstown Art Association

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the “Made In New York: The Art of Wood” and “Conserved on Canvas: Plein Air Paintings” exhibits. On view through 9/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or www.cooperstownart.com

DEADLINE—Last day to submit nominations for the 3rd Annual Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/compassionate-care-award/

NYS FAIR—9 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Great New York State Fair.” Fees apply. New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. (315) 487-7711 or https://nysfair.ny.gov/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366480412640?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “MHS Gravestone Workshop.” Harmony Cemetery, 136 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10163049137014931&set=gm.3702984603167139&idorvanity=767209793411316

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—11 a.m. Knitting/Crochet. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1151578480338892&set=a.545675200929226

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. Last day of the “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=909402

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey with gravy, sweet potatoes, corn and coconut cream pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1151578480338892&set=a.545675200929226

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5 p.m. Oneonta Elks Lodge 1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “August Nature Hike.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, 133 Davis Road, Schenevus. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/august-nature-hike

WORKSHOP—1-4:30 p.m. “Deeply Planted: Herbal Toolkits for Resilience.” Presented by Hannah Pearl Walcott. Fees apply. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/artsandcrafts/deeply-planted-herbal-toolkits-for-resilience

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

UTICA ZOOMOBILE—2 p.m. Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560387&PK=

LIVE MUSIC—5:30-7 p.m. Barn Swallows. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

BREWERY—6-9 p.m. “Belgium Comes to Cooperstown: The Wild West Takes Over Cooperstown.” Beer festival featuring tastings, live music and more. Fees apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.belgiumcomestocooperstown.com/

FRIDAY EVENING MEDITATION—6-7:30 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122251911974033511&set=a.122108023958033511

FILM—6:30 and 9 p.m. “A Complete Unknown.” The story of Bob Dylan in the early 1960s on his rise to fame. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Activities Council. Fees apply. Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theatre, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

DINNER THEATER—6:30 p.m. Murder Café presents their original whodunit, “Talked to Death.” Includes three-course dinner and cash bar. Tickets required. Venue Uptown, Best Western, 503 Washington Avenue, Kingston. https://www.murdercafe.net/

TRAIN—7 p.m. “Summer BBQ Dinner Trains.” Brooks’ BBQ served aboard the train. Fees apply. Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1138682868278071/1138682871611404/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Patsy Cline: A Tribute to an Icon—A Return Engagement.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM—7:30 p.m. “Free Outdoor Movie Night.” Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The Wizard of Oz.” Presented by the Tri-Town Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/23 and at 2 p.m. on 8/24. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

PERFORMANCE—9 p.m. Sailesh, “the world’s greatest hypnotist.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Activities Council. Fees apply. Hunt Union Ballroom, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

