TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, August 25

Cookies and Animatronic Dinosaurs

DINOSAURS—2-7 p.m. “Dinosaurs and I Heart Cookies in Oneonta.” Animatronic dinosaurs and deep-dish cookies. Cookie purchase required for admission. Lowe’s, 5283 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1914752695990512/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988302008533/?active_tab=about

NYS FAIR—9 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Great New York State Fair.” Fees apply. New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. (315) 487-7711 or https://nysfair.ny.gov/

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

SCHOOL—9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free back-to-school supplies. Available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through 8/28, and 9 a.m. to noon on 8/29. Family Service Association, 277 Chestnut Street, Oneonta (607) 432-2870 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1133561765468310&set=a.547259634098529

QUILTING—10 a.m. “Level 2 English Paper Piecing.” Fees apply; registration required. Second part held 9/8. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1456143359039043/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded pork chop, stuffing, lima beans and vanilla pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUMMER FUN—1 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=730153449645373&set=a.182156554445068

FINALE—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Color Me Healthy Class.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Kids learn to make fun, healthy snacks. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YOGA—4:30 p.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Monday. Bring your own mat. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/676353058592962/676353105259624/?active_tab=about

FINALE—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by the Sundown Duo. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377. https://pathfindervillage.org/events

EMT—6-10 p.m. Otsego County fall “EMT Original/Refresher Course.” Three sessions required, pending DOH approval and skills exam. Last session held 12/18. SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 547-4328 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2858957274493582&set=a.204189179970418

DANCE—6:30 p.m. Belly Dancing with Ericka Miller. Registration required. Held each Monday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. tranquilessencebellydance@gmail.com or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CONCERT—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: Contrasonics. Old-time folk music featuring fiddles, vocals and keyboard. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

