TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Somatic Movement Exercise
at Cooperstown Coworks

EXERCISE—7-8:30 p.m. “Move Like Only You Can: Somatic Movement.” Unwind and reconnect with yourself through guided movement. Free; open to all. No experience required. Bring a blanket/yoga mat and a journal. Pre-registration encouraged. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. https://omwardbydesign.com/

VETERANS BREAKFAST—8-10 a.m. Free breakfast for veterans, active military, firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Held first Wednesday of each month. Cost for guests is $5. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OTSEGO COUNTY—9:45 a.m. Meeting of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Michelle Catan. Purpose: Personnel. Board Chambers, County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202.

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093674526337

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas and Mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30-2 p.m. “Exploring Calvin and Hobbes.” Includes lunch and a walking tour of the exhibit. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2388255208238243/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

AGRICULTURE—1 p.m. “If I’m Not Here Tomorrow: Estate Planning for Young Farm Families with Children.” Registration required. Presented via Zoom by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (800) 547-3276 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/11/05/ny-farmnet-free-webinar-estate-planning-for-farm-families-with-children

PRESENTATION—5:30-7:30 p.m. “NYFA and Roxbury Arts Group Resources and Services Presentation.” Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/artist-resources-and-services-presentation

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html   

FULL MOON HIKE—6 p.m. “Full Moon Hike and Dinner—Beaver Moon.” Guided hike, buffet dinner and more. Fees apply. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1654383478581573?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga.” Held each Wednesday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

