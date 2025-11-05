TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Feed the Birds Through The Winter

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Winter Bird Feeding” with Becky Gretton and Bob Donnelly. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235352949795742&set=gm.2891127361096197&idorvanity=1197122360496714

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

RECOVERY—10 a.m. Veterans in Recovery AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133208760895731&set=a.122109203768895731

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SEWING—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch and Bitch.” Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087986994557

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheesy ham and rice casserole, beets, Brussels sprouts and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

COMMUNITY GARDENS—Noon to 3 p.m. Meeting of the Community Gardens Task Force. Held online and in person at 55 Hanson Place, 3rd floor conference room, Brooklyn. https://meetny-gov.webex.com/webappng/sites/meetny-gov/meeting/register/48aa0702b39044d4b1152cec09a38fea?ticket=4832534b000000055011a6c08638d84c6169a75f2ec530390bf7b19433a24a3b1bff4850a5cd8471×tamp=1761573334439&RGID=rcd1db8e9b6570247c774e3cbbb79ff30&isAutoPopRegisterForm=false

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Beginner Tai Chi. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235005642433275&set=pcb.2864931170382483

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

WORKSHOP—4 p.m. “Ornament Felting Workshop.” Registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/747022991703107/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPENING RECEPTION—4:30-6 p.m. “Student Juried Show Exhibition.” Free and open to the public. On view through 12/5. ACA Foreman Gallery, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-2952.

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122171273372460363&set=a.122095360988460363

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

CIVICS—5:30 p.m. “How To Raise A Citizen (And why it’s up to you to do it).” Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1125338256480732&set=a.472491971765367

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

CARDS—6-8 p.m. “Card Making Class.” Make a greeting card for the holidays. Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. Continues 12/4. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

DOCUMENTARY—6-7:30 p.m. Screening of “Caregiving” from WSKG/PBS. Followed by a presentation by local experts on resources available for family caregivers in our community. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235031206152352&set=gm.2866950850180515&idorvanity=1197122360496714

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR