TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Fundraiser for Volunteer Fire Department

FUNDRAISER—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Donation Spaghetti Dinner.” Honoring veterans and in support of the West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department. Held at the Parish House, First Baptist Church of West Edmeston, 134 West Edmeston Road, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or https://www.facebook.com/events/782420231246514/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RECYCLING—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Recycling Education at the Hartwick Municipal Drop-off Center.” Presented by the Hartwick Conservation Advisory Committee. Free. Hartwick Municipal Dropoff Center, Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. (607) 434-2946.

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

HOLIDAY—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Firemen Auxiliary Farm Toy Show and Basket Raffle.” Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Road 54, Cherry Valley.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Oneonta Gun and Knife Show.” 40+ dealers for guns, swords, military souvenirs of any kind/condition. Admission fees apply. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

LIBRARY SWAP—10 a.m. to noon. “Homemaker Swap.” Bring five homemade items, take home five items. Refreshments provided. RSVP required. Edmeston Free Library, West Street, Edmeston. (845) 325-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1229658479195745&set=a.544469607714639

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Joyful Traditions Holiday Bazaar.” The Major’s Inn, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967.

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair.” Free admission. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org//

OPPORTUNITY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hiring Event at Bassett Medical Center.” Seeking CNAs, LPNs, medical office assistants, housekeepers and more. Bassett Medical Center, Clinic Building Lobby, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3456 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2117693862096917/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to noon. Friends of the Village Library book collection for the annual winter book sale. Held at the Fair Street entrance. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (202) 271-7619 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1279552530879205&set=a.557428283091637

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Shop Local Holiday Market.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

DIA DE MUERTOS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family program to celebrate the memories of loved ones who have passed. Includes crafts, games and calavera (sugar skull) mask making. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1273878288113296&set=a.557428283091637

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Crafting Your Creature: Masks and Costumes.” Prepare for the Cherry Valley Koliada, to be held 2/6 and 2/7. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/koliada

VETERANS—Noon; registration starts at 10 a.m. “Whiteman-Hull-Snyder American Legion Post 1360 Veterans’ Weekend Run/Walk 5K.” Fees apply. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. http://www.americanlegionpost1360.org/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

AGRICULTURE—2:30-4 p.m. “Upper Susquehanna Farm Forum.” Explore opportunities for your farm with the Otsego Land Trust. 101 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 422-6181 or https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/wymxtl418ymqivc18c8ndcdzyisx57

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Good food, fellowship, and maybe a game! Bring a dish to share and a friend. Come and join us! Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

