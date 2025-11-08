TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Gilbertsville Celebrates Veterans Day

VETERANS—2 p.m. “Veterans’ Day Ceremony.” Presented by the Gilbertsville American Legion Auxiliary. Featuring a proclamation, keynote speaker Gary Flaherty of the Oneonta Veterans Outreach Center, music and more. Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2232.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

MEMORIAL—1 p.m. Memorial ceremony for the Cherry Valley Massacre. Cemetery, Cherry Valley.

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Intuitive Interspecies Communication.” Prepare for the Cherry Valley Koliada, to be held 2/6 and 2/7. Presented online by The Telegraph School, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/koliada

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Making Fire Cider.” Presented by Jessica Capeci of Windswept Farm and Apothecary. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/805062262156148/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY—1-5 p.m. Free concerts, workshops and art on the second Sunday of each month. This month features Holland Belle performing at 2 p.m. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/second

FOOD DRIVE—2-4 p.m. Support the food pantries of Milford and Worcester with the Otsego Firecrackers 4-H Club. Non-perishable items only. East Worcester Firehouse, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 435-4274 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1144677221136030&set=a.506910968245995

RELIGION—2 p.m. Service of word and prayer to celebrate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. Presented by local Lutheran and Orthodox congregations. Reception to follow. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta. Micah.Breland@stots.edu

VETERANS—3 p.m. “Salute to Veterans” Concert. Free and open to the public. Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1850718332497438/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTLUCK—3-6 p.m. Milford Community Potluck. Bring a dish to pass and share memories of the Greater Milford area. Presented by the Greater Milford Historical Association at the David Sayre House, 77 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064692099145

