TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Bluegrass Jam Session

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235490379511399&set=gm.2900979390110994&idorvanity=1197122360496714

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

ANNIVERSARY—10 a.m. NYSDVS Honors the 250 anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. Celebration and cake-cutting ceremony held in the War Room, New York State Capitol, corner of State Street and Washington Avenue. (518) 474-2418.

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, rice pilaf, country-blend vegetables and fruit cocktail. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Beginner Tai Chi. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235005642433275&set=pcb.2864931170382483

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Painting with Marjorie: The ‘Giving’ Santa Plate.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 11/24. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235433915539835&set=pcb.2896869103855356

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “Inspiration for the Holiday Season.” Talk by Michelle Peters from Ambiance Florist of Albany. Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club. Creative and practical tips on how to incorporate seasonal flowers and more into holiday and home decorating. Refreshments included. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta.

COMEDY—9 p.m. “Chuck’s Comedy Club: Kenny Mock.” Fees apply. Hunt Union Waterfront, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR