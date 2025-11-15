TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Walking With Beaver Specialists

BEAVER WALK—3:30 p.m. Led by wetland and beaver specialists. Presented by the Otsego Land Trust. Free; registration required. Lordsland Preserve, 512 Gage Road, Roseboom. (607) 547-2366 or https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/beaver-walk

SALE—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Estate Sale: Super Sale.” Household items, furniture, tools, books, bedding and more. Proceeds benefit the Daily Bread Food Pantry. 41 Genesee Street (large garage in the back), Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=33110519578535211&set=a.298583210155605

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

FILM FESTIVAL—Exceptional films, conversations, filmmaker talks, delicious local food, guided walks and more around the theme “Revolutions.” Held 11/13 through 11/17. Tickets required. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

· 10-11:55 a.m. “Rutkoff Brunch: Before the Movement.” Interactive discussion of the elements and the people that forged the Equal Rights Movement. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· Noon to 1 p.m. “Evolution or Revolution? Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Walk.” Meet at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 12:15-2 p.m. “Monk in Pieces.” Documentary on Meredith Monk, an old master in the performing arts. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 12:30-1:45 p.m. “Ride the Line.” Two friends cycle the front lines of the war in Ukraine to learn what is happening in the daily lives of the people there. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 2:15-4:45 p.m. “Georgia O’Keeffe: The Brightness of Light.” Documentary exploring the life and art of Georgia O’Keeffe. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 2:15-4 p.m. “How Deep is Your Love.” Documentary exploring life at the ocean’s floor. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown.

· 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Beaver Walk with Otsego Land Trust.” Lordsland Preserve, 512 Gage Road, Roseboom.

· 4:15-5:15 p.m. “Coffee with the Artist.” Share a cup of coffee with artist James Herman, whose work is featured in “Revolutions, Considered,” the companion exhibit. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· 5:30-7 p.m. “The Golden Spurtle.” A warm Scottish film about the Oatmeal World Cup and finding the greatest meaning in the smallest things. Baseball Hall of Fame, Grandstand Theater, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 8-9:15 p.m. “The Last Class.” Documentary on the last semester of teaching for Robert Reich, economist, teacher, presidential advisor and more. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Super Heroes Humane Society Fall Rummage Sale. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1232588592230943&set=a.360482156108262

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Willow Baskets with Sandra Kehoe.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=736416999419667&set=pcb.3281175558699905

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

WORKSHOP—Noon to 3 p.m. “Artist Talk: Rebirthing the Ancient Rituals and Songs.” Prepare for the Cherry Valley Koliada, to be held 2/6 and 2/7. The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/koliada

QUEST—1-3 p.m. “Family Quest at the Yager Museum.” Complete six fun tasks to collect clues and solve the mystery. Recommended for families with children ages 5-12. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1518398539265091&set=a.645599853211635

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Sterling Silver Spinner Rings” Presented by Marissa Perkins. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

THEATRE—2 p.m. “Birthday Candles.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Tickets required. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/1918516632046227/1918516648712892/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAY—2 p.m. “Tree of Lights.” Celebrate the lives of people in our region through music, poetry and readings. Free to attend. Presented by Helios Care at the Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-6773 ext. 212 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/tree-of-lights/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford present internationally acclaimed chamber musicians Nina Bernat, double bass, and Anthony Ratinov, piano. Suggested donation applies. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

SING-ALONG—3 p.m. “Wicked: Sing-Along Screening.” Fees apply; all ages welcome. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at the Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

