TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Cooperstown Decorates

for the Holidays

HOLIDAYS—2 p.m. Decorating Day with the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee. Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/events/2062408794499137/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Adopt a Senior Pet Month Bingo.” Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society. Minimum food/beverage purchase to play. Includes raffle baskets and prizes. Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/851583827266141?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

HOLIDAY—Noon. “Tree of Lights.” Celebrate the lives of people in our region through music, poetry and readings. Free to attend. Helios Care Office, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 ext. 212 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/tree-of-lights/

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with John Houshmand.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1354673079566947

OPERA—1 p.m. “Tosca.” Live HD broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera House. Tickets required. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Met-Opera-24-25-Season.png

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. “Our Area During the American Revolution, 1776-1781.” Presented by the Town of Maryland Historical Society. Followed by a discussion on how the communities of Maryland, Schenevus and Westford can celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. AmVet’s Hall, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10228799074632758&set=gm.1828557491115497&idorvanity=291944741443454

HOLIDAY—2 p.m. “Tree of Lights.” Celebrate the lives of people in our region through music, poetry and readings. Free and open to the public. Ornaments available for purchase. United Ministry of Delhi, Courthouse Square, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/tree-of-lights/

SHAKESPEARE—2:15 p.m. “The Language of Shakespeare: A Village Library Reading Group.” Mike Tamburrino, director of Shakespeare productions at Glimmer Globe Theatre, leads a discussion of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1292191899615268&set=a.557428283091637

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Trio Demeter Momentum.” Benefit concert for the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. Free. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com or https://www.ldye.net/public-events

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Fall Concert: Perseverance.” Presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-1627 or visit https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at the Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring tractor rides and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. Discussion with the artists behind the “Inspired by a Book” exhibit. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

CHARACTER PARTY—5-7 p.m. “Dean Martin & Marilyn Monroe: Parlor Party.” Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

MUSIC—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Andrew and Noah VanNorstrand at the Night Eagle Café.” Original folk music. Fees apply. Night Eagle Café at the Savage Club, Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441.

