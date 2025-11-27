TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Walk Through Glimmerglass State Park

HIKE—1-3 p.m. “Day After Thanksgiving Hike.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/day-after-thanksgiving-hike-1

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1137408558527817&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, carrot coins and ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 4 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

FAMILY MOVIE—2 p.m. “Elf.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

HOLIDAYS—2 p.m. “Tree Decorating.” Crafts, live music and more. All ages welcome. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring the Holiday Market (opening at 3 p.m.) and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

SANTA PARADE—5 p.m. Santa arrives at the Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

FILM FEST—7 p.m. “The Ref.” Presented by the 2025 Worcester Wieting Theatre Fall Film Festival. Free; donations appreciated. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670877512634523&set=a.146799495042330

