TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Film and Discussion with the

Race, Equity, and Justice series

FILM SCREENING—4 p.m. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Presented by the Race, Equity, and Justice series of the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown. Followed by a discussion at 6 p.m. on the commercial nature and hecticness of the holiday season. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1312372267597231&set=a.557428283091637

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Holiday Ornament Workshop.” Free; donations gratefully accepted. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1867867667139901/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pictures with Santa!” Fees apply. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1470034791790782&set=a.544138284380442

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with John Potocnik.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3744661919176548

CHRISTMAS—2 p.m. “Christmas is Coming” Choir Cantata. Free; all welcome. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or https://msbchurch.org/events/choir-cantata-2/?occurrence=2025-12-14

HOLIDAYS—2 p.m. “Santa Meet & Greet and Christmas Tree Lighting.” Pictures, cookies, wagon rides and more. Presented by the Town of Maryland at 40 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/events/844043618366246/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—3 p.m. “Veterans’ Holiday Dinner.” Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center. Free. Oneonta Elk’s Lodge 1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1186775226887750/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Hello Dolly!” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at the Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring Wassail Nights in the Bump Tavern and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m. “A Hometown Christmas Concert.” Featuring the Catskill Brass, Al Fedak and other special guests playing a variety of sacred and secular music. St. Paul’s Episcopal, 307 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 434-9510 or https://allevents.in/franklin/hometown-christmas-with-the-catskill-brass/200029215094447

