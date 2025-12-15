Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

Drop-In Meditation Series

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Fall Meditation Drop-In Series.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free; all skill levels welcome. Continues each Tuesday through 12/16. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1207198191440376&set=gm.1555850125396817

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the SUNY Oneonta College Camp, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson, (607) 432-9391 or https://susqadk.org/ 

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/ 

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. “Jingle and Mingle Holiday Senior Social.” Presented by the Oneonta YMCA. Free to seniors; registration required. Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122241011114139100&set=a.122111358974139100

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, hash browns, sausage, fruit cup and muffins. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 3rd Tuesday of each month. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138229111672016&set=a.544469607714639

GAMING—3:45-4:45 p.m. Learn About Our World…in Minecraft. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358365192648824&set=pcb.10161253238771841

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 12-15-25

WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Smart Energy Choices Weatherization Workshop.” Free; registration required. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 224 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/resources/connections-issue-8-4-october-november-december-issue-2025…
December 14, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 12-14-25

FILM SCREENING—4 p.m. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Presented by the Race, Equity, and Justice series of the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown. Followed by a discussion at 6 p.m. on the commercial nature and hecticness of the holiday season. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1312372267597231&set=a.557428283091637…
December 13, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 12-13-25

OPENING NIGHT—7 p.m. “2025 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” Presented by Hill City Celebrations. Hot cocoa, popcorn, homemade cookies, Santa and more. Free admission. Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. firstnightoneonta@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1749244749095664/…
December 12, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE