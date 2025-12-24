Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS—6 p.m. “Christmas Eve Service.” Starts with Christmas dinner and followed at 7 p.m. with the Christmas Eve Service. All welcome. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. pastor@christ-presbyterian-church.org.…
December 23, 2025

HOLIDAYS—5:30 p.m. “Rock The Halls.” Classic rock spin ride. Fees apply. Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122241498596139100&set=a.122112922910139100…
December 22, 2025

HOLIDAYS—5-9 p.m. “Free Present Wrapping.” Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3452241831598950/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…
December 21, 2025

