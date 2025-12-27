TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

Holiday Light Show

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring snowman building, a visit from the Ice Queens and the last chance to vote in the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Liana Gabel.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1357938992676938

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at The Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

SKATE PARTY—6-8 p.m. “Interskate 88: K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1468879631909062&set=a.626923716104662

