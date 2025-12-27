Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

Holiday Light Show

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring snowman building, a visit from the Ice Queens and the last chance to vote in the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Liana Gabel.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1357938992676938

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at The Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

SKATE PARTY—6-8 p.m. “Interskate 88: K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1468879631909062&set=a.626923716104662

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 12-27-25

TEEN ROCK & BOWL—6-8 p.m. All-you-can-bowl, lights and music for teens in grades 7-12. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free; registration required. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1316484420284583&set=a.431759115423789…
December 26, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 12-26-25

SHOW—7-10 p.m. “3rd Annual Dead and Coe Christmas Show: Live at the Vets Club.” Richfield Springs Veterans Club, 14 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-9924 or https://www.facebook.com/events/724193507311054/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…
December 25, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE