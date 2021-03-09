By: Jim Kevlin  03/09/2021  4:43 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsTo Homebound: County Will Give You Shot At Home

To Homebound: County Will Give You Shot At Home

 03/09/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CLICK FOR DAILY UPDATES

To Homebound:

County Will Give

You Shot At Home

COOPERSTOWN – The county Health Department announced today it is able to vaccinate people who are homebound and unable to get out of the house and travel to a vaccination clinic.

If you or someone you know is homebound and physically unable to leave the home to be vaccinated, please email contact information to covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com.

Be sure to include name, physical address and phone number. You may also call the Otsego County Office on Aging at 547-4232.

Homebound individuals must live in Otsego County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *