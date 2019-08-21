Tour Farms, Watch Madonna, And Lots To Do In Fly Creek

LIBBY’S BEST BETS

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

As the harvest draws near, explore farms throughout Otsego County to witness and try out activities from fish

farming to beekeeping, more. Pick up farm guide from participating farms, farmer’s markets, libraries, or download guide at

www.familyfarmday.org. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Questions? Call (607) 547-2536.

It’s bargains galore as you explore 50+ lawn sales, with shows, special events to entertain you while you shop. And whenever you get hungry, stop by and enjoy breakfast (7:30-11, Fly Creek Fire Hall), lunch (11, Grange Hall), and bake sale (Fly Creek Methodist Church). 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 24, downtown Fly Creek, Route 28. Plus, 26th annual Antique Engine Show at

Fly Creek Cider Mill.

Enjoy the fourth annual Community Softball Game as the Family Resource Network takes on the Oneonta Job Corps Academy. Also includes contests, prizes, fireworks, more. 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Ave., Oneonta. (607) 432-0001.

Help the Susquehanna SPCA celebrate groundbreaking of its new building for the Animal Shelter. Afterwards, enjoy refreshments, take your pet in the photo booth, meet the mascots and more. Free, open to public. Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 5088 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111.

See “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” (1991, R), last movie associated with this summer’s Herb Ritts’ photo exhibit $7/non-member. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400.

Bring old & new quilts to share, or brag, then learn about quilting with Debby Clough and the Susquehanna Valley Quilters.

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011

The Musicians of Ma’awlyck present “American Dreams of Russia.” Features Russian-inspired American music, and purely American “From A Dream Of Russia.” Admission, $20. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Star Theater, The Foundry, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley.