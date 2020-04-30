Tour The Rock Hall, A Virtual Talent Show And Learn Photography

LIBBY’S BEST BETS

See Michael Jackson’s sequined glove, Slash’s top hat, some great guitars and other rock & roll memorabilia with a virtual tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. www.rockhall/your-tour

Tune in for a talent show of Shakespearean monologues, short fiction, opera and original songs, presented by the Fenimore Art Museum. Thursday evening, April 30. And on Saturday, May 2, check out a virtual play reading of “K.P” by Peter Reich and Linda Crawford. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

The National Theatre streams productions from their archives every Thursday. This week, Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Lee Miller star in “Frankenstein” 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, www.youtube.com/NationalTheatre.

Develop a new skill in lockdown as photographer JW Johnston offers a three-part class ‘Notion of Motion’ hosted on Zoom. Registration required. 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, www.facebook.com/hmloneonta.

Mix your favorite drink and enjoy an

online happy hour with Munson Williams Proctor Arts Museum. Live music, artbreak talk and craft instruction. www.facebook.com/MWPAI 6 a.m. Friday, May 1.

Join MLB Network studio host Brian Kenny for discussion of his book “Ahead of the Curve: Inside the Baseball Revolution,” Free, registration required. 11 a.m. – Noon, Friday, May 1, www. baseballhall.org