Sebastopol geese with goslings along the Fly Creek Cider Mill’s millpond. (Photo provided)

Tourism Awakens with the Return of a Local Favorite

FLY CREEK—Spring has officially arrived in Central New York—not just in the blooming trees, but in the welcome return of visitors exploring the Cooperstown region. One of the surest signs of the season is the opening of the Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, now welcoming guests for its 169th year.

Located just minutes from downtown Cooperstown, the historic Fly Creek Cider Mill offers sweet and hard ciders, mill-aged New York cheddar, buttercream fudge, and the scenic charm of its millpond boardwalk. A favorite spring ritual for many is spotting the newly-hatched goslings waddling alongside the mill’s resident Sebastopol geese.

“Tourism in Otsego County is tied to the rhythm of the seasons, and the opening of Fly Creek Cider Mill is one of those signs that things are blooming—literally and figuratively,” said Cassandra Harrington, president and chief executive officer of Destination Marketing Corporation, Otsego County’s tourism promotion agency. “Were it not for tourism-generated state and local taxes, the average household in Otsego County would have to pay an additional $1,835.00 to maintain the same level of government revenue.”

This spring’s tourism season is already showing signs of strength. Main Street is again dotted with out-of-state license plates, and the newly completed Hampton Inn, just south of the Village of Cooperstown, is now welcoming guests—expanding lodging options for families, baseball fans, and beverage trail explorers alike.

The Cooperstown Beverage Trail is also in full swing, now featuring eight unique destinations, including returning favorite Brewery Ommegang and a new stop at the Northway Brewing Hop House, located just north of Ommegang. Visitors can sip and sample their way through cideries, breweries, wineries, and distilleries while soaking in the region’s natural beauty and small-town charm.

With warm weather on the rise, fruit trees in full bloom, and attractions reopening for the season, the Cooperstown area is once again buzzing with springtime energy.

For more information on planning a visit, go to www.thisiscooperstown.com for lodging, events and beverage trail info.