The “Welcome to the Town of Oneonta” banner in West Oneonta is one of four new signs that identify the unique neighborhoods that make up the town: the East End, the West End, the hamlet of West Oneonta and Southside by the Southside Mall. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

Town of Oneonta Shows Pride in Identity with New Signage

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

Have you noticed new welcome signs in the Town of Oneonta? The expression “Teamwork makes the dream work” applies here.

When Janet Hurley-Quackenbush served on the Town of Oneonta Board from 2000-2013, people would often ask her where the City of Oneonta ends and the Town of Oneonta begins. People were confused.

The Town of Oneonta encircles the City of Oneonta. Hurley-Quackenbush obtained a grant and had banners printed identifying the four unique neighborhoods that make up the town: the East End, the West End, the hamlet of West Oneonta, and Southside by the Southside Mall.

“It was a labor of love,” she said. “We just wanted something to beautify the town and make people feel welcome.”

The four banners were hung earlier this month, just in time to welcome more than 250,000 annual summer visitors. Tourists come to the area to enjoy its natural beauty, visit the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, our famous baseball camps, The Glimmerglass Festival, Fenimore Art Museum, the breweries, and more.

Quackenbush said, “Town Supervisor Randy Mowers is to be congratulated on his perseverance and follow through, as well as Highway Superintendent Jim Hurtubise, whose department recently installed the signs.”

Mowers explained, “The town purchased a used bucket truck from the City of Oneonta at a good price.”

This bucket truck has been instrumental in getting approximately 25 Hometown Heroes banners hung on Chestnut and Oneida streets. It also came in handy for hanging the welcome signs.

Mowers said, “I love Oneonta. I am a lower decker. I saw the Boy’s and Girl’s Club being built. I have been here my entire life. I grew up in the business world. My family ran a tow truck business for many years. When the phone rang, you headed out the door. I am a very hands-on supervisor.”

Hurley-Quackenbush is a native of Oneonta, too, and is still a resident. She was a public official for 15 years. In addition to serving on the Town Board, she served on the County Board from 2014-2015.

Today, Hurley-Quackenbush and her husband are venue consultants and run a catering business called Sunrise Specialty Catering.

She said, “I really credit the highway department for offering to get it done. Without the bucket truck, hanging up these welcome signs would have been difficult. The City of Oneonta and the Town of Oneonta work well together. We could have borrowed the city’s bucket truck, but scheduling is more difficult.”

Mowers explained that the town’s highway crew works four 10-hour days.

According to the 2020 Decennial Census (which occurs every 10 years), the population of the City of Oneonta is 13,079; the town’s population is 5,065.

The City of Oneonta has a mayor, a city administrator and a Common Council made up of eight elected public officials who represent the eight wards and serve a four-year term.

The Town of Oneonta has a supervisor, Mowers, and four Town Board members: Kim Fierke, Brett Holleran, Patricia Riddell-Kent, and Skylar Thompson.

The Town Board meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall in West Oneonta.

Hurley-Quackenbush said, “I hope people appreciate these banners.”