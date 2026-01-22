Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Jerry Townsend

Why Not Give Trump a Medal

I think Trump should be given an Olympic gold medal because…well, just because he wants one.

Maybe throw in the World Cup, too, as he is so deserving.

Jerry Townsend
Cooperstown

Related Articles

Life Sketches: From Darkness into a Room Full of Light

In Richfield, on top of being confined, snowy weeks would go by without the sun shining. It didn’t take long for the ache of loneliness to get to me and sometimes I’d find ways to get out of the house to visit a friend, even if I had to climb out my second floor bedroom window.…
January 22, 2026

Locals Want Organized Chess Competitions in Otsego County

If you’re an Otsego County resident and have a hankering for competitive chess, your best bet is tournaments in Albany or Binghamton. A search of the history of rated tournaments in Oneonta or Cooperstown on the United States Chess Federation’s site yields zero results.…
January 22, 2026

The Partial Observer: Democracy Isn’t Just for Adults

Anyone can learn the basics: how a bill becomes law, or what local municipal bodies or school boards have the power to do in their communities. Anyone can speak up by writing to their lawmakers or sharing their ideas with elected officials.…
January 22, 2026

