Letter from Jerry Townsend
Why Not Give Trump a Medal
I think Trump should be given an Olympic gold medal because…well, just because he wants one.
Maybe throw in the World Cup, too, as he is so deserving.
Jerry Townsend
Cooperstown
I think Trump should be given an Olympic gold medal because…well, just because he wants one.
Maybe throw in the World Cup, too, as he is so deserving.
Jerry Townsend
Cooperstown
For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.
$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout