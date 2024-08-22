Howard Houck’s 1924 8HP Associated Engine at a prior Antique Engine Show. (Photo provided)

Trifecta of Family Fun Featured in Fly Creek This Saturday

FLY CREEK—Get ready for a day of excitement and camaraderie as three events converge in the heart of Fly Creek on Saturday, August 24. The combination of Family Farm Day, Fly Creek Area-Wide Yard Sales, and the Antique Engine Show promises a memorable experience for all.

Family Farm Day: Explore the world of agriculture as Otsego, Schoharie, and Delaware counties open their farms for tours. Sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension, this immersive event shines a spotlight on the vital role of Central New York Agriculture. In Fly Creek, tours of Hulse Family Farm and the Fly Creek Cider Mill will be available all day. Discover farm life, connect with local producers, and gain a deeper understanding of the agricultural industry that sustains our region. Visit www.familyfarmday.org for a comprehensive guide and interactive map of participating farms.

Fly Creek Community Day and Area-Wide Lawn Sales: The hamlet will spring to life with more than 30 lawn sales and special events. The Grange Hall will host a cookout and the Fly Creek United Methodist Church will hold an expansive tag sale. This day is not just about shopping—it’s about maintaining connections and sharing in the vitality of the local community.

Antique Engine Show: For aficionados of history and mechanics, the Antique Engine Show at the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard promises a journey into the past. From the rhythm of single-cylinder gas engines—including names like Hercules, Economy, Jaeger, and McCormick, to the mesmerizing operation of hit-and-miss machinery—this show is full of nostalgia. Witness these engines come to life, powering early agricultural marvels that have paved the way for modern innovation. In addition to the show, the mill will host a performance of Ody B. Goldy at the Snack Barn from noon until 4 p.m. The Antique Engine Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a timeless experience where admission and parking are free.

Make your way to Fly Creek this Saturday and become a part of the trifecta of family fun that awaits. Whether you’re seeking agricultural insights, exploring treasured community gems, or indulging your passion for antique machinery, this day promises a little something for everyone.