Troopers Locate Missing Five Year Old

FRANKLIN – A missing 5-year-old and her dog were found by state troopers after the child was reported missing in the Town of Franklin earlier this morning, according to a press release from Troop C.

The girl, named Destiny, was walking her dog in the area of Grange Hall Road and Route 28, but was reported missing.

State Police Aviation was able to spot Destiny in a tall grassy area and direct troopers and emergency personnel to her location, several hundred yards from the area where she was reported missing.