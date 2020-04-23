Troopers Warn of Email Scam

ONEONTA – State Police are warning people to delete scam emails which threaten to release allegedly explicit videos if the victim refuses to pay a ransom.

According to Trooper Ag Dembinska, Troop C public information officer, the email demands the email recipient to pay a Bitcoin ransom to keep alleged sexually explicit videos from being sent to all the contacts in the person’s email and social media contacts.

The email contains personal information, sometimes the complainant’s password or a password similar to their actual password. Police advise that you delete the email and change the password on your account.

If you have lost money in an scam, contact the New York State Police or your local law enforcement.