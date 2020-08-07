Trosset Plans Run For County Judge

COOPERSTOWN – Attorney Michael E. Trosset, principal at Trosset Group Attorneys in Fly Creek, today announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for county judge if the current judge, Brian D. Burns, is nominated for state Supreme Court Tuesday.

“I’m putting my name in to replace the irreplaceable Judge Burns,” said Trosset.

If Burns wins the nomination Aug. 11 at the judicial convention in Binghamton, he will remove his name for consideration for county judge, a position he has held since 2000.

The county Republican Party will then have 10 days to convene a meeting to nominate a candidate for to succeed Burns, where Trosset would receive consideration.

In addition to his private practice, Trosset is currently public defender as well.

A Cooperstown Central School graduate, Trosset received his B.A. from Georgetown University and a J.D. from Syracuse University School of Law. He was admitted to the bar in New York State and Massachusetts.

He and wife Sally have two daughters and a son, and reside in Cooperstown.