Judge Burns Seeking Nomination For State Supreme Court Ballot

If Successful, Oneonta Jurist

Would Run For Coccoma Seat

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County Court Judge Brian W. Burns is seeking the nomination for retired Judge Michael Coccoma’s vacant seat on the state Supreme Court in the Sixth Judicial District, he confirmed this afternoon.

Burns was recommended for the nomination by the Otsego County Republican Committee. He has served as the acting Supreme Court judge for the Sixth Judicial District since 2006.

Because of the pandemic, only proxies for the 10 county delegates will attend a Judicial Convention Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Binghamton where the Republican nominee will be determined.

If nominated, he will appear on the ballot in November.

Burns, a Vestal native, graduated in 1985 from Syracuse University and graduated Suffolk University Law School in 1991, where he served on the law review. He was the assistant district attorney under Judge Coccoma and later served as acting district attorney. In 2000 he was elected as the County Family Surrogate judge and in 2006 he was named as an Acting Supreme Court Justice.

Burns, who is currently running unopposed for his third term as County Court judge, has said that if he is nominated, he will remove his name from that ballot line.