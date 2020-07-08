Truck Driver Falls Asleep, Spills Milk All Over I-88

OTEGO – A truck driver fell asleep at the wheel on I-88 and crashed a truck filled with milk and other dairy products all over the roadway in Otego earlier this morning, according to a press release from state troopers, Troop C.

Andrew A. Lloyd, 26, Porter Cors, allegedly told told troopers that he fell asleep and drifted on the roadway, rolling his vehicle. No injuries were reported, but I-88 was closed until just after non., with traffic diverted off at Exit 12 into Unadilla.

Lloyd was not transported by ambulance to any hospital and signed off at the scene with Otego EMS, but was taken to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady by his employer.