Truitt To Be Sentenced Friday

COOPERSTOWN – Gabriel Truitt, who was found guilty of the arson and murder of John Heller in December 2018, will be sentenced on Friday, July 17 as in-person court appearances resume at the Otsego County Courthouse.

“He’s facing life without parole and that’s what I’m going to ask for,” said District Attorney John Muehl. “He should be in jail from now on.”

After a six-day trial in January, Truitt was found guilty of Arson in the first degree, Murder in the first degree and two counts of Murder in the second degree in just under two hours of jury deliberation.