Advertisement. Advertise with us

Trump Announces Plans To
Posthumously Pardon Pete Rose

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump announced on Friday, February 28 that he would issue a posthumous pardon of Pete Rose, and called for the all-time leader in career hits to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rose, who passed away in September at the age of 83, was served a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 for gambling on games, and was barred from the Hall of Fame. Trump did not specify what the pardon would cover, although Rose served five months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 1990. As has been the case since 1991, when a rule was put into place making anyone on baseball’s ineligible list also ineligible for Hall of Fame election, Rose would become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration only if he is reinstated by MLB.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

Cooperstown Observed: Oh, for Art’s Sake!

In a village famous for its museums, the grande dame is Fenimore Art Museum, with its permanent collection, its visiting exhibitions, and its native-American splendors. The staircase leading to the lower galleries is a work of art in itself. Not to be overlooked, is the Community Gallery tucked away in a corner on the second floor. As its name implies, it displays works from local sources and is not to be missed.…