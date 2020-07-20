Trustees Consider Requiring Masks On Main – Always

Special Meeting Deals With

Multiple COVID-19 Issues

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – At a special meeting that ended just few minutes ago, the Village Board directed Trustee Richard Sternberg to confer with the village attorney on a law requiring people to wear masks at all times in the Main Street area.

The law would be effective on Main between Chestnut and Fair streets, and on Pioneer between Church and Lake.

A public hearing would be required before board action.

In related issue, the trustees: