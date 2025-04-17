Two Springbrook Artists Featured in Fenimore Exhibit

Artwork by Dustin Reel is currently on display in the “Young at Art! Timeless Tales, Vibrant Visions” exhibit at Fenimore Art Museum. (Photo provided)

By SARAH ROBERTS

ONEONTA

Two students from The School at Springbrook have been named winners of the Young at Art: Regional Youth Art Contest. The School at Springbrook is a dual-program school for both individuals with autism and those with other high-support needs.

The two students, Brayden Butler and Dustin Reel, have their work featured at an exhibition at Fenimore Art Museum titled “Young at Art! Timeless Tales, Vibrant Visions.”

“I have the pleasure of being the teacher for two students from the School at Springbrook, who were lucky enough to have been chosen for the art show. Both Brayden and Dustin are amazing young men who enjoy school, sports, video games and, of course, art. It is a wonderful pleasure to be their teacher and to share in their excitement on their achievement,” said special education teacher Wendy Johnson.

According to Butler, “Making art betters your future,” and he is proud to be able to display his painting of a wolf in the Fenimore Art Museum.

Reel chose Bigfoot as his subject and said that making art alongside his classmates was fun, and that he is excited to show his art to so many people. He loves art museums and finds it an honor to be featured in one.

According to the FAM webpage on the exhibit, “Young at Art! Timeless Tales, Vibrant Visions” will feature a “premier selection of artworks from some of the most talented middle- and high-school artists in Central New York. Inspired by the theme of ‘legends,’ these vibrant works reimagine folklore, personal narratives and heroic figures through fresh, youthful perspectives. With bold colors, dynamic compositions and innovative techniques, these young artists breathe new life into age-old tales, proving that the power of storytelling transcends time.”

Artwork by Brayden Butler is currently on display in the “Young at Art! Timeless Tales, Vibrant Visions” exhibit at Fenimore Art Museum. (Photo provided)

“Fenimore Art Museum staff selected the theme, ‘legends,’ inspired by the legendary artworks in our collections and the colorful regional folktales that stirred artists like James Fenimore Cooper,” said Michelle Bosma, manager of special programs at the museum.

“Students learned about David and Nathaniel Shipman—two brothers who inspired James Fenimore Cooper’s character, Natty Bumppo; heroes of classical mythology; mythic creatures such as dragons, mermaids, and the Cardiff Giant; and American legends such as Joe DiMaggio and the abolitionist William Whipper,” Bosma explained.

“From these lesson plans, young artists created 273 works of art to submit to ‘Young at Art! Regional Youth Art Contest.’ Of these works of art, 75 were selected for the exhibit, with artworks from a variety of counties and schools,” she added.

At the end of last year, FAM staff hosted presentations on art history for students in several surrounding counties.

“The lesson plans shared program information, works of art from the Fenimore’s collections, emerging student art, and art made by Fenimore staff,” said Bosma.

Monthly PowerPoint presentations were provided to teachers to help them educate students on different legends.

In January, 273 works of art were submitted, from 27 different schools, in addition to entries from some young homeschooled artists. Three judges selected works for the exhibition. Springbrook contributed 14 student submissions.

“Young at Art! Timeless Tales, Vibrant Visions” will run from April 1 through May 7 in the Scriven Gallery.

A reception was held on Saturday, April 12 for the young artists, along with their families and teachers, featuring keynote speaker Gregory Lendeck from the New York State Council on the Arts.

“Participation in this exhibit has enhanced [Butler and Reel’s] confidence as young artists and fostered their abundant desire to create. Each week they have new ideas of what to make next, and I am looking forward to seeing their visions continue to blossom,” said Tiffany Brzenk, art therapist at Springbrook.

This is the fifth year of FAM’s “Young at Art! Regional Youth Art Contest.”

The theme for the 2025-2026 season will be announced in September 2025. All young artists are welcomed and encouraged to participate at that time.

This article was updated on 04/17/2025.