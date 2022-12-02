U.S. Men’s National Team Watch Party

Photo by Sean Mebust.

COOPERSTOWN—Local soccer fans gathered at Upstate Bar & Grill to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team’s long-awaited Group Stage showdown against England at the 2022 World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Friday, November 25.

Though the fixture proved scoreless in the end, watchers were treated to a fast-paced, physical match-up between one of the tournament favorites in England and a scrappy, youthful U.S. squad. With their 1-0 win against Iran on Tuesday, November 29, the U.S. team finished second in Group B, advancing to the Final 16 knockout round for the first time since 2014. They play next on Saturday, December 3 against the Netherlands.