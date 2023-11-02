Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Where Everybody Knows Your Name

COOPERSTOWN—Kelsey Grammer, best known for his character roles in the television series “Cheers” and “Frasier,” was guest bartender at Upstate Bar and Grill on Friday, October 27. “Mr. Grammer was here promoting his beer line, Faith American Brewing Company. He graciously greeted over 200 people at Upstate. It was great having him here,” said Joe Vezza, owner of the establishment. A revival of the “Frasier” series premiered on October 12 on Paramount+. New shows will air weekly. Above, Grammer and Sydney Vezza enjoy a nice conversation as they belly up to the bar.

