Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a few minutes ago that U.S. tax day will be delayed from April 15 to July 15. He made the announcement on Twitter, days after announcing a deferral on tax payments but not on filing day.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin tweeted.

Unless Governor Cuomo follows suit, New York State’s tax day remains April 15 for now.