Unatego Science Foundation Continues Good Works

Dave Richards (left), superintendent of Unatego Central Schools, holds a $3,000.00 check donated by Dr. Jonathan Davis on behalf of the Unatego Science Foundation. (Photo provided)

By TED MEBUST

Dr. Jonathan Davis, president of the Unatego Science Foundation, recently provided the Unatego School District with a $3,000.00 check which will be used to purchase scientific equipment, materials, supplies, technology, software, curricular materials, and provide fellowships to deserving students from the district. Since its founding in 2008, the foundation has donated more than $86,000.00 to provide Unatego with financial resources for students and teachers.

“It’s one way to give back to the community,” said Davis. “It’s been great to help our local students.”

Davis owns and operates Valley Veterinary Associates, specializing in theriogenology and surgery, along with Milfer Farm, Inc., which is one of the largest Thoroughbred breeders in New York State.

He and a cohort of area benefactors started the organization to provide students with a productive outlet and expose them to multiple career pathways, hoping to keep them away from drugs. One of the original founders, Davis explained, lost his son to substance abuse.

Unatego Science Foundation’s major accomplishments include helping Unatego High School develop a robotics course, providing scholarships to graduating seniors each year and creating an independent study program. The program allows Unatego juniors to further their inquiry-based learning skills by designing a science question and researching it through the end of their senior year.

Through a largely donation-based effort, today’s USF leadership team—composed of Davis and Scott White, president of the Bank of Cooperstown—have continued their original goal by expanding the scope of the organization. Their recent efforts include acquiring equipment for Sidney High School and projects helping to maintain Otsego County watersheds.