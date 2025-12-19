SVSC ‘Remarkable in Breadth, Quality of Proposals’

SPRINGFIELD— On November 24, student teams from six Otsego County high schools presented proposed solutions to pressing community needs before an enthusiastic audience at the Hartwick College’s Slade Theater. The competition, “Student Voices, Student Choices,” is sponsored annually by the Community Foundation of Otsego County.

Developed over several months of planning, the proposals identified needs as varied as the communities themselves:

The Milford Central School team addressed the need for more books and increased literacy among their fellow students.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School students relayed the story of a cancelled Halloween due to a rabies outbreak and the need for vaccinations for pets in their community.

Unatego students saw the need for mental health awareness and support within their school community.

The Otsego Christian Academy addressed increased need at the Otego Food Pantry due to the government shutdown and cutback in SNAP benefits.

Edmeston Central School students presented an innovative idea of a mobile hygiene trailer to meet the need for hygiene products in surrounding communities.

Morris Central School presented a year-long calendar of events to build a stronger community.

“Every presentation was full of community spirit, student enthusiasm and good, positive attitudes toward helping others,” said one audience member.

One school advisor said, “I was especially impressed with the number of projects that had an effect beyond the school and truly reached the community level.”

CFOC officials described this year’s program as remarkable in breadth of high-school participation and quality of student proposals

Each project received $2,500.00 in funding from the Community Foundation of Otsego County. Due to the generosity of sponsors such as Platinum Sponsor NYCM Insurance, every team is guaranteed to be able to have a positive impact simply by participating in Student Voices, Student Choices, officials said.

While every team received the same funding, the students from Unatego took home the 2025 trophy, theirs to display for the next year. Unatego was the fourth unique winner since Student Voices, Student Choices began in 2022. Previous winners were from Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Cherry Valley-Springfield, and Schenevus central schools.

“Student Voices, Student Choices is the highlight of the Community Foundation of Otsego County’s year,” said CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz. “It’s a thrill to be able to meet and work with the future of Otsego County.”