Unatego Science Foundation Provides $8,000 To District

Dr. Jonathan Davis, president of the Unatego Science Foundation, this week presented Superintendent David Richards with an $8,000 check.  The foundation was created to provide the Unatego Central School District with financial resources for students and teachers.  Since its founding in 2008, it has donated more than $59,000.  Over $52,000 has been disbursed to date.  The funds have been used to purchase scientific equipment, materials and supplies; technology; software; curricular materials, and provide fellowships to deserving students from the district.  This past year, Foundation funds provided $500 scholarships to four Unatego students.

