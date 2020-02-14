Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Unatego Science Foundation Provides $8,000 To District Unatego Science Foundation Provides $8,000 To District 02/14/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Unatego Science Foundation Provides $8,000 To District Dr. Jonathan Davis, president of the Unatego Science Foundation, this week presented Superintendent David Richards with an $8,000 check. The foundation was created to provide the Unatego Central School District with financial resources for students and teachers. Since its founding in 2008, it has donated more than $59,000. Over $52,000 has been disbursed to date. The funds have been used to purchase scientific equipment, materials and supplies; technology; software; curricular materials, and provide fellowships to deserving students from the district. This past year, Foundation funds provided $500 scholarships to four Unatego students.