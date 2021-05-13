Unatego’s Couperthwait pitches no-hitter vs UV/GMU

Madison Couperthwait pitched a no-hitter as Unatego topped a combined squad from Unadilla Valley and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 12-0, Friday, May 7, in a Midstate Athletic Conference softball game.

Couperthwait struck out 14 batters in seven innings for the Spartans.

Alexa Lucia and Jenna Faulkner each went 3-for-3 for Unatego, which improved to 2-0 in league and overall.

Hannah Bonczkowski took the loss for UV/GMU.

U 12, UV/GMU 0

UV/GMU 000 000 0 – 0

U …………..350 130 0 – 12

Winning Pitcher: Madison Couperthwait.

Losing Pitcher: Hannah Bonczkowski.