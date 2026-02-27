TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, February 28

Benefit Variety Show

at Unatego School

PERFORMANCES—7 p.m. “Unatego 2026 Variety Show.” Fees apply. Proceeds go to Unatego families in need. Auditorium, Unatego Middle/High School, 2641 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 988-5000 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1439530194702260&set=a.750352486953371

BREAKFAST—7-11 a.m. “Breakfast Buffet: Canadarago Snowtoppers.” Fees apply. Cafeteria, Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1390950756162583&set=a.453366789920989

BEEKEEPING—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “To Bee or Not to Bee? Introduction to Beekeeping Short Course.” Presented by the Leatherstocking Beekeepers’ Association. Fees apply; registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-beekeeping-course-tickets-1978785272016

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

YOUTH—9 a.m. to noon. “4-H Public Presentations.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Morris Central School, 65 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/03/01/4-h-public-presentations-otsego-county

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=875687985091918&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. RedCrossBlood.org

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11 (except on 2/21, 3/14 and 3/21). Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Make Your Own Travelers Journal/Everywhere Notebook.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1296556038948139&set=a.492281632708921

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to noon. “Hemlock Palooza!” Survey for the invasive hemlock wooly adelgid with the Otsego County Conservation Association, then celebrate our region’s hemlock forest. Featuring a cozy, fireside celebration with warm drinks and light snacks. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/kquk0zno9dx5ciuapir2ufp309y7yb

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

LEGO CLUB—11 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handmade Wire Bead Bracelets.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296585082492922&set=a.546921787459259

AGRICULTURE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Tree Fruit Pruning: Techniques for Health and Productivity.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Registration requested. Middlefield Orchard, 2274 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (518) 234-4303 ext. 119 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/02/28/tree-fruit-pruning-techniques-for-health-productivity

FUNDRAISER—1 to 4 p.m. “21st Annual Chili Bowl Cook-Off and Fundraiser.” Fees apply. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/chili-bowl-fundraiser

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DINNER—4-6 p.m. Free dine-in-only Community Dinner featuring baked ziti, Italian bread, tossed salad, beverage and dessert. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1227774125986682

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Noises Off.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 3/1. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=886288993762460&set=a.191073233284043

