BVA Announces Schedule for ‘On the Trail of Art,’ June 13-14

MORRIS—Butternut Valley Alliance will present “On the Trail of Art,” its sixth annual free exhibition and festival in the forest, to be held June 13-14 at General Jacob Morris State Forest.

The exhibition will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held on Friday, June 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunderberg Gallery in Gilbertsville.

Attendance is free, but reservations for an admission time are encouraged and can be made at Eventbrite.

On the Trail of Art features work by student artists from Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Morris and Laurens Central schools alongside local artists with deep ties to the Butternut Valley. According to a press release, this year’s festival will include strolling musicians, poetry, live bands, art demonstrations, interactive art projects, and a treasure hunt for commemorative hand-blown crystal balls.

In addition to showcasing the work of more than 120 student artists from area schools, On the Trail of Art will feature artwork by more than 30 professional artists from across the region.

Participating artists include Maggie Brenner, Jonathan Byler, Gina Buttignol, Emily Canney, Kim Carr, Karin Catania, Doreen Charon, Lauren DeBiase, Trey Fisch, JoAnn Fredette, Laura Gattoni, Zena Gurbo, Carla Hall, Les Hasbargen, Megan Irving, Flo Loomis, Ellen Lyon, Simone Mantellassi, Tracie Martinetti, Elizabeth Nields, Glen Noto, Rhea Nowak, Katarzyna Ozimek, Enrique Bayron Perez, Crystal Postighone, Wendy Reich, Jenny Riffle, Maura Schiller, Fred Schwarzhans, Kay Stroh, Keith Torgan and Thomas Washbon.

Select installations and events will reflect on America’s 250th anniversary, such as historic readings and artwork. Large-scale vinyl reproductions of paintings commissioned by the Morris Historical Society will be displayed at the exhibition, featuring works by Timothy Atticus, Julie Koch, Glen Noto, and Marilyn Roveland.

The entertainment and demonstration schedule is as follows, though officials caution that the times may vary:

Friday, June 12

John Potocnik and Kathy Shimberg: opening reception, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Local Seisiún Trio (Kathy Shimberg and band): 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poetry Reading in the Round by Seeing Things Poets, Julene Waffle, Julie Suarez, Mary Ladany, Diane Bliss, Vicki Whicker and Allison Collins: 11 a.m.

Reyna and the Rustics: 1-3 p.m.

John Potocnik (colonial musician): 3-5 p.m.

Liam Herbert: 4-6 p.m.

Campfire Jam and Singalongs with Khalil Jade: 5 p.m.

Glen Noto: Plein Air Painting Demonstration and Art Exhibit (all day)

Crystal Ball Treasure Hunt (all day)

Sunday, June 14

John Potocnik (colonial musician): 10 a.m. to noon

Blue Stone (Steven Eisenberg and Michael McGuane): noon to 2 p.m.

Sara Albright: 1-3 p.m.

Glen Noto: Plein Air Painting Demonstration and Art Exhibit (all day)

Crystal Ball Treasure Hunt (all day)

This year’s event is presented free of charge thanks to support from lead sponsor Sidney Federal Credit Union, New York Central Mutual, and Johnston and Stanimer Funeral Home, officials said.

On the Trail of Art is also made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Earlville Opera House.

For more information about BVA, visit butternutvalleyalliance.org or e-mail info@butternutvalleyalliance.org.