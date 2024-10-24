Under Construction

Advertisement. Advertise with us

TOWN OF OTSEGO—As of Tuesday, October 15, State Route 80 is closed about two miles north of the Village of Cooperstown to facilitate a culvert replacement, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Two separate signed detours are expected to last through the end of November. Local traffic should follow Otsego County Route 28, which runs parallel to State Route 80 for four miles. Eastbound State Route 80 truck traffic will follow State Route 28 North from the Village of Cooperstown to the Village of Richfield Springs, then take U.S. Route 20 East to connect back with State Route 80 in the Town of Springfield. Westbound truck traffic will follow U.S. Route 20 West from the Town of Springfield to State Route 28 South in the Village of Richfield Springs, then take State Route 28 South until it reconnects with State Route 80 West in the Village of Cooperstown. Drivers are asked to use caution and follow the posted detours. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

