Unveiling of Historic Markers Underway

ONEONTA—The Greater Oneonta Historical Society, in partnership with the City of Oneonta, is in the process of unveiling six New York State Historical Markers in the City of Oneonta this summer.

In 2024, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program funded the purchase of five new yellow and blue historical markers in Oneonta for the D&H Train Station (Stella Luna Ristorante); the Oneonta Armory; the Huntington Home (Huntington Memorial Library and Park); Damaschke Field; and the Wilber Mansion (Community Arts Network of Oneonta). With the help of the Future for Oneonta Foundation, GOHS has also individually funded a historical marker for the Oneonta Ford Sales Building. Each of these locations are a testament to Oneonta’s history of innovation, evolution and enduring sense of community, GOHS officials said.

The Oneonta Armory marker commemorates one of the city’s premier architectural structures and station for the New York State National Guard since 1905. The marker at Damaschke Field honors one of the oldest active ballparks in America and the home to Oneonta’s minor league baseball teams. The D&H Train Station marker commemorates more than 70 years of passenger train service on the Delaware & Hudson train line. The marker at the Huntington Home memorializes railroad executive Henry Huntington’s donation of his family land to the city for a library and park in 1917. The Wilber Mansion marker commemorates the erection of Wilber Bank President (1890-1922) George I. Wilber’s home in 1875. And the Oneonta Ford Sales marker remembers the recently demolished historic building, the Oneonta Sales Company, which provided more than 80 years of business to Oneonta (1923-1997).

Throughout the summer, GOHS, the City of Oneonta, and colleagues will continue to hold public unveiling ceremonies for each historical marker. The markers for the Huntington Home and Damaschke Field have already been installed. The marker at the D&H Train Station (58-60 Market Street) will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 9 at 1 p.m., and the marker unveiling for the Wilber Mansion at CANO (11 Ford Avenue) will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

The unveiling of the Oneonta Ford Sales Building (27-33 Market Street) marker will be on Wednesday, August 7 at 1 p.m. And finally, the unveiling of the marker for the Oneonta Armory (4 Academy Street) will be held immediately prior to a historic walking tour of the Armory on Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m.

All historical marker unveilings are free and open to the public.