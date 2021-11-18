Vaccine Clinic

Children got COVID-19 vaccine shots during Otsego County’s first vaccination clinic for kids ages five to twelve, in the Oneonta High School gym on November 11, 2021. Nearly 300 children received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the day, according to County Director of Public Health Heidi Bond. Overall, Otsego County COVID cases have begun to rise again. The county has had 4,206 confirmed cases of COVID in 2021 — one out of every 14 residents — and more than twice as many as in 2020.