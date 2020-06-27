Valedictorian: ‘We Took What Was Thrown At Us, Adapted’

Schenevus Class of 2020 Valedictorian Patricia Beagle tells her classmates that “a positive mindset, hard work and persistence” were the keys to success as part of Friday evening’s virtual graduation ceremony on the lawn of Schenevus Central School. “This is not what we expected,” she said. “But we took what was thrown at us and we adapted.” Parents presented their students with their diplomas; at right, Dr. Kelly Gallagher presents a diploma to her son, Salutatorian Hugh Gallagher. (Via Zoom)